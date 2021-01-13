Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Big Lots also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

