Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.5-290.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.32 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.53-2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $232,670. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.