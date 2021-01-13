Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.53-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

BGFV opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $282.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGFV. BidaskClub raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.