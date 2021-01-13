BidaskClub Upgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 77.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

