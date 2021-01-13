BidaskClub Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of RYTM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

