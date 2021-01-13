BidaskClub Upgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 20,334 shares valued at $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

