BidaskClub Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.10.

CFR stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

