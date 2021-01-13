BidaskClub Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

