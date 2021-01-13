BidaskClub Lowers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

