Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 128,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,650. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

