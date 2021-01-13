Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. 315,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $100.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.