Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

