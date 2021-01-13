Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.