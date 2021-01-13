Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. 12,224,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.