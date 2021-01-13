BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $190.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 737,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BeiGene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BeiGene by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

