Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Bean Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $43.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,979,404,000 tokens. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

