Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,119.81

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $9,119.81 and approximately $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

