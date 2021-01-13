BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €34.00 ($40.00) and last traded at €32.70 ($38.47), with a volume of 17343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.90 ($38.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.27.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

