Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 770 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

