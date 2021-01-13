Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.