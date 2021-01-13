Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $76,417,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The stock has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

