Baugh & Associates LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 178,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

