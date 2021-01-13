Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.