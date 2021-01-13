Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.