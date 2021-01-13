Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 68.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 272,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.