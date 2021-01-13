Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 4,923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 267,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $204.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

