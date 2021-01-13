Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. 32,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,850. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.