Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.00. 58,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The firm has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.