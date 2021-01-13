Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 330,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

