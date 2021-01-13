Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $732.36. 3,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.61.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

