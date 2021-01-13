Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 6,745 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

