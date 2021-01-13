Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. 299,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624,615. The company has a market cap of $423.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

