Barton Investment Management Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $16.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,753.68. 34,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,607.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

