Barton Investment Management Buys 5,167 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for about 3.7% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $42,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.14. 10,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.