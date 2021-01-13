Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

