Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Up 13.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 434,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 223,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.