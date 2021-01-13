Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $18.38 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,578,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,413,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

