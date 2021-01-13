Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

