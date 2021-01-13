Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?  

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.