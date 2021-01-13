Barclays Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $130.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $120.71.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

