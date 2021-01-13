Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.07 ($2.14).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 154.24 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.05. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

