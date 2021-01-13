Barclays Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €64.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.06 ($64.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 55.06. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.96 ($64.66).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

