Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$106.00 to C$104.00. The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2301554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.62.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.60.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.71.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4,270.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

