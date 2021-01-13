Bank of America Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,984. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

