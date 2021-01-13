Bank of America Initiates Coverage on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.