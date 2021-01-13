Bank of America Initiates Coverage on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.72% from the stock’s previous close.
BYSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.
Shares of BYSI stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
