Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 174,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 67,870,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

