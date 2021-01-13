Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.