Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLMIF opened at $6.34 on Tuesday.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

