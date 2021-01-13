Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BLMIF opened at $6.34 on Tuesday.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
