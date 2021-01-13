Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.77 or 0.00023553 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $159.30 million and $155.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.90 or 0.04244819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

