Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $8.86 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $181.58 million and approximately $167.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00023754 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

