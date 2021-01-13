Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

